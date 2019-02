A former police officer at Nottinghamshire Police is set to stand before a misconduct hearing next week.

At 10am on Tuesday, February 5 2019, the former officer will appear at a gross misconduct hearing at force headquarters, Sherwood Lodge, Arnold, NG5 8PP.

The former Sergeant, who resigned from the force, will answer an allegation of gross misconduct with regard to the following standards of professional behaviour being breached:

- Discreditable conduct

- Authority, respect and courtesy