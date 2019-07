Nottinghamshire Police have arrested four people in connection with two shop robberies in Eastwood.

A 39-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 45-year old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

McColls Eastwood

The arrests relate to a robbery at McColls at The Island on Tuesday (July 9) and a robbery at Johnsons Newsagents on Nottingham Road on Wednesday (July 10 ).

Anyone who saw either incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 254 of 10 July 2019.