Four released under investigation after woman dies in Derbyshire ‘hit and run’

Four people have been released under investigation following a fatal ‘hit and run’ in Langley Mill.

Tracy Quimby, 48, who was from the area, was walking along Aldreds Lane at around 12.30am when the collision happened.

Aldreds Lane, Langley Mill. Pic: Google Images.

Paramedics were called, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people – a 31-year-old man and three women aged 24, 28 and 39 – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday, July 17) that they have been released under investigation.

