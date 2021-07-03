Girl, 13, missing from Giltbrook area

Lexi-Mai, who was reported missing on July 2, is white and of medium build with long, wavy dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing an Addias black tracksuit and white Air Force trainers.

Have you seen Lexi-Mai?

It is thought she could be on route to the St Anns area.

If you have seen Lexi-Mai or know where she might be, call 101 quoting incident number 0562, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.