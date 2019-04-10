Heanor drug driver had cannabis and children in his car

A Heanor man has been arrested by police after driving through a red light with no licence or insurance on his car.

After the police tracked him down, they discovered that the man had a quantity of cannabis in his car, was positive for drug driving and was driving with children in his car.

The drugs taken from the car.

The man was arrested and his drugs were seized.

A police spokesman tweeted: "Pulls out a junction and boots it through a red light. Has no licence. Has no insurance. Does have cannabis.

"Provides a positive Drug Wipe. Also tries false details. And to top it off, two children in the car. Arrested."