'Heart-warming' garden party raises £1,800 for Eastwood Memory Cafe

The outdoor celebration was hosted by Diane Johnson last Saturday afternoon (August 7) in aid of Eastwood Memory Cafe, which organises activities and offers support for people with dementia and their carers in the local area.

At least 90 people attended the party, which featured a raffle, tombola, guess the weight of the cake, auction, refreshments and cakes.

Host Diane’s husband Ian has dementia and she held the event to “pay something back to the memory cafe” for all the help and support they have received.

The day raised a staggering total of £1,808.30 for the cause.

An additional £1,000 donation was also made on the day from Funtimez at Jimmy Beans, presented by business partners Christopher Buck and Janine Ryde.

Christopher said: "It's a pleasure to support the memory cafe and we will continue to raise funds in the future. Thanks to everyone who has supported my mum and dad, especially through the pandemic.”

Reflecting after the event, memory cafe counsellor Julie Bentley said: "The last 18 months have been horrendous and a huge challenge.

“It was a lovely sight seeing members of Eastwood Memory Cafe, their friends and family getting together and thoroughly enjoying the afternoon in the unexpected sunshine.

“Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter was truly heart-warming for me as the counsellor that has supported them over the last two years.

“Isolation, not being able to have additional support from family andfriends or even care staff, for much of the last 18 months has putuntold pressure on many of these already exhausted carers.

“Eastwood Memory Cafe and their volunteers have been incredible, with regular telephone support calls, support packs, emotional support, shopping and online Zoom social chats.

“Where possible, those who had never even used the internet previously were given help and support to gain access to the Zoom meetings.

“It has been an absolute lifeline over the last 18 months and has been truly humbling to see how members of EMC have supported each other through these challenging times.

“From the outset, EMC has provided hope for carers to live their best life in and around dementia but have certainly gone above and beyond recently.