Here's how you can help crack cold cases in Notts

If you’ve ever watched a programme about decades-old cold cases and fancied cracking a case yourself, now is your chance.

Eastwood Library is offering true crime fans a deep delve into unsolved murders and the investigations that follow.

A forensic scientist collecting blood and fibers from a knife

The Thursday afternoon sessions will offer you the chance to review evidence in some of the most fascinating cold cases of recent times, pitting your wits against detectives who have gone before.

Along the way you will get the chance to study DNA and other forensic inventions that solved cold cases previously thought unsolvable.

Six sessions will run on Thursday afternoons, from February 27 until April 2

To book, see: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/events/17983/cold-case-investigations-eastwood-library-community-learning

