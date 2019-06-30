Here's where Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras will be this week

Here are the locations of Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras from tomorrow.
The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collisions.
The locations for the week commencing 1 July 2019 are:
A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead
B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield
A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield
B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts
Eakring Road, Mansfield
A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe
A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)
A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton
A616, Ompton
A60, Spion Kop, Notts
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham
A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham
Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham
Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham
Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham
A608 Church Lane, Brinsley
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent
Spring Lane, Lambley
A612 Burton Joyce, Notts
Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis during the week, as the partnership reacts to recent complaints about speeding or sites that have been identified as emerging location for road casualties.
