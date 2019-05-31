Homeless man banned from Worksop town centre for begging

A homeless man has been banned from Worksop town centre for two years after he was convicted of begging, a court heard.

Anthony Ellis, 36, must stay out of the Retford Road area, and not enter Bridge Street, Bridge Place, and Victoria Retail Park.

He was also forbidden from remaining within ten metres of the Halifax building society.

The criminal behaviour order was made after he admitted two vagrancy offences on May 15.

David Grant said Ellis was not commiting any other offences.

"The new plans will be be proportionate," he said.

He added that some of the allegations against Ellis were not based on offences he had committed at the hospital, but on his presence.

