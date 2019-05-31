Homeless man found with drugs after missing Mansfield court date

A homeless man who missed a court hearing because he had been sent to hospital was later arrested with drugs in Mansfield.

Mark Fottles failed to attend court on May 29, because a GP advised him to get treatment for his ankle, said Chris Perry, in mitigation.

Fottles, 43, had been due to attend a hearing about a criminal behaviour order, and was later arrested on a warrant, when a small amount of amphetamine was found on him.

Mr Perry urged magistrates to deal with him by way of a fine, as there was a chance he could get accommodation in the near future.

Fottles was fined £80, with a £30 surcharge, which will be added to the £315 he already owes.

He was told to return to court next Wednesday, to deal with the criminal behaviour court.