Hunt for 'extremely lucky' driver who walked away after Brinsley crash

A wooden post became imbedded through the windscreen and steering wheel after a crash in Brinsley.

A wooden post smashed through the windscreen and steering wheel

At just after midnight this morning, Sunday, emergency services were called to a road traffic collision outside Brinsley Lodge on Mansfield Road.

Nottinghamshire Police were already in attendance when the fire service turned up to put out a small engine fire in the engine compartment then disconnected and removed the battery which was leaking.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The occupier of the car is extremely lucky due to the location of the wooden posts that are inbedded in the windscreen and through the steering wheel.

"Nottinghamshire Police are very concerned for the driver who had got out of the vehicle and left the scene without seeking any medical attention. Investigations are currently taking place to locate the driver."