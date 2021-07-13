Hunt for women after child abuse incident in Nottinghamshire supermarket

It is believed that the incident occurred in the Aldi store in Nottingham Road, Stapleford, at around 1.30pm on June 21.

A child is reported to have been repeatedly verbally abused and struck on the shoulder by a woman’s elbow in the incident.

Officers have released the images of two women who they think may have information on what happened.

Police Constable Susan Basi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Obviously this is a concerning report and we are working hard to establish what happened so that action can be taken if appropriate.

“Violence is totally unacceptable we will always thoroughly investigate reports made to Nottinghamshire Police.

“Anyone who recognises the women pictured is urged to get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident number 461 of 21 June 2021.”