Hunt is on for man who ‘tried to open schoolboy’s bag’ in Nuthall

Police would like to speak to the man in the image following an attempted theft in the Mornington Crescent area of Nuthall.
At around 8.20am, a school boy was walking to the bus stop when a man approached him and tried to open his bag.
The man in the image is described as white, in his 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall with short hair and a ginger beard. He was wearing a blue coat, dark coloured cap, white top and grey jogging bottoms, and was also carrying a distinctive yellow bag.
“We appreciate the photo isn’t clear but you might just recognise his build or clothing,” a spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police.
If you recognise him or think you can help, call 101 quoting incident 243 of December 12.