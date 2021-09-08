Jacksdale man suffers head injuries after 'nasty' attack in his own home

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to an address in York Avenue shortly after the incident around 6pm on Saturday, July 31.

It’s believed the victim, a man in his twenties, was known to his attackers.

He suffered head, rib and finger injuries during the assault.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested this week on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Two further men, aged 26 and 24, who were arrested after the incident have been released under investigation.

Detective sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and sustained attack carried out on a man in his own home.

“This kind of violence will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police and will always be met with a very strong response.

“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we would still like to speak to anyone with any further information.”