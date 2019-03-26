Jacksdale man to remain in custody to await trail after man left with 'stab wounds' in Ironville

A 34-year-old Jacksdale man is set to remain in custody as he awaits trail after a man was left with "stab wounds" in Ironville.

Richard Hodgkinson, aged 34, of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, has appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court charged with wounding with intent, possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

This came after police officers received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at 3.30am on Sunday, March 24, to report that a 20-year-old man had been assaulted in the Victoria Street area.

The 20-year-old man was hospitalised.

The case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court next month.

Hodgkinson was remanded in custody.

