Jacksdale Miners Welfare broken into

A Miners Welfare in Jacksdale has been broken into.

The Dale Club in Main Road, Jacksdale, was targeted between 10pm yesterday, Wednesday, March 27, and 8.50am today Thursday, March 28.

Dale Club in Main Road

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, including exploring CCTV and forensic opportunities.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information about the burglary to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 171 of 28 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”