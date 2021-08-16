Jacksdale woman charged with murder after death of three-year-old boy

Leila Picker, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, appeared before courtroom four at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 14, charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy.

According to police, officers were called to Main Road in Jacksdale on Saturday, August 7, after a child was reported to be seriously injured.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment and later died on Monday, August 9.

Main Road, Jacksdale. Image: Google Maps.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a boy lose his life.

“We have been working hard to establish the circumstances around the boys death and have now charged a woman with murder.

“We would reassure the public that we believe the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road and that we are now not looking for anyone else as our investigation continues.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Picker will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, August 17.

Represented by mitigating lawyer Ms Newbold, Picker is yet to indicate how she will plead.