Jacksdale woman denies murder of three-year-old stepson
A woman has denied murdering her stepson after the three-year-old boy died from head injuries two days after being found at their family home in Jacksdale.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:52 pm
Leila Borrington, 22, is accused of killing Harvey Borrington at her home in Main Road in the village.
Officers were called to the house on August 7 after reports the boy had been seriously injured.
He was taken to hospital but died of head injuries just two days later.
The defendant appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 20, where she denied the infant's murder.
The charge was read out – that she murdered Harvey Borrington on August 7, 2021 – and she replied from the dock "not guilty".
Borrington was remanded into custody ahead of her four-week trial, which is set to take place from August 4 next year.