Jacksdale woman denies murder of three-year-old stepson

Harvey Borrington was found with head injuries at the house on Main Road. Image: Google.

Leila Borrington, 22, is accused of killing Harvey Borrington at her home in Main Road in the village.

Officers were called to the house on August 7 after reports the boy had been seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital but died of head injuries just two days later.

The defendant appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 20, where she denied the infant's murder.

The charge was read out – that she murdered Harvey Borrington on August 7, 2021 – and she replied from the dock "not guilty".