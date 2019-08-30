Jail for Mansfield mum who bit bystander while stealing toys

A Mansfield mum-of-three who bit a man as she tried to escape in her car after stealing toys from the same store for the second time, has been jailed.

Crystal Smith was seen leaving Smyths Toys, on Portland Retail Park, with £106 of items when the man tried to take the key from the ignition, on October 25, last year.

"He was bit on the right thumb and she dug her nails into his knuckle," said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He said Smith had been seen with two other women, stealing an unknown quantity of toys from the same store, on July 12, last year.

She received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, on November 9, 2017, for assault, which was breached by the newer offences.

James Gray, mitigating, said Smith suffers from poor mental health after having a gastric band fitted, and also has a learning disability and post traumatic stress disorder.

The court heard she was stealing for her children.

She admitted failing to attend a trial for the assault, on August 19, and was convicted of the assault in her absence.

"She accepts the court's position," said Mr Gray.

He said a number of her mental health problems were diagnosed in January 2017.

Smith, 27, of Westfield Lane, admitted the thefts after initially denying them, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates jailed her for a total of 30 weeks, and ordered her to pay a £115 government surcharge and £215 towards the cost of her trial.

The sentence was imposed because she showed "no regard for the previous suspended sentence" and her record of offences.

Click here for more Mansfield crime stories.