Jail for Newark man who spat in ex's face

A Newark man who spat in his ex-partner's face during a domestic argument last year has been jailed.

Robert Fieldsend's assault on the woman happened at their home on Williams Street, at 7.30pm, on September 23, last year.

His ex-partner told police she had been hit in the face, but she refused to support the prosecution.

He said she hit him after food flew out of his mouth while they were shouting, and that he spat at her in relatiation.

The court heard he failed to attend probation appointments on February 27 and June 19.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said his compliance had been poor because he was unwilling to address his drug use, and Fieldsend's manager advised a six-week suspended sentence, imposed on February 14 for theft, be activated.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: "He himself said it was a horrible thing to do. He was released under investigation rather than bail."

She said the assault pre-dated the suspended sentence.

"You are asked to activate the suspended sentence," she said. "Probation accept there is some compliance.

"He has missed two appointments but he has attended the majority of his appointments and completed half the unpaid work."

She added he was homeless at the time, but had since cut down on his cannabis use and was working full-time for a landscape gardening company.

Fieldsend, 23, of Lovers Lane, admitted the assault and accepted the breaches of the court order when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Four weeks of the suspended sentence were activated, with an extra week for the assault, to run concurrently.

As he was led down, Fieldsend said to the presiding magistrate: "The justice system is messed up mate."