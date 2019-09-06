Jewellery and cash stolen in Selston burglary

A number of jewellery items were stolen along with a quantity of cash after burglars broke into a home in Selston.

Police officers investigating the burglary in Nottingham Road, Selston are appealing for help to trace the jewellery stolen and those responsible for the crime.

It happened between 9.20am and 10.50am on August 5.

Items taken include rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Detective Constable David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police's County Burglary Team, said: "I'm hoping that by sharing these images and details someone might come forward with information about the whereabouts of the jewellery or information which could help us with our investigation into this burglary.

"I'd urge anyone with any information to call us on 101, quoting incident number 228 of August 5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."