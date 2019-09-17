Kimberley resident spotted man attempting to break into shed

A police investigation has been launched after an attempt was made to break into a resident's shed in Kimberley.

Nottinghamshire Police were called on September 10 to a property on Gilt Hill, with the incident believed to have taken place at about 1.30am on the same day.

Gilt Hill, Kimberley

The homeowner saw a male dressed in black and shouted at him, before the culprit left the area towards Kimberley town centre.

Officers did a search of the area but could not find the offender, leading to a police appeal.

"Did you see or hear anything suspicious in your area? Did you or anyone you know witness the incident? Do you have a CCTV camera which may have captured the incident?

"If so please ring 101 and quote incident number 20-10092019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"If you would like further crime prevention on precautionary measures to stop you becoming a victim of crime please contact your local beat team."