Kinky Mansfield sex party turned into blood-sucking fracas

Two men were slashed with a razor by a Mansfield woman who tried to drink their blood when a kinky sex party spiralled out of control, a court heard.

The men were wearing Nadine McCarthy's dresses, when she came out of the bathroom and asked them to remove the blade from a disposable razor, at her home, on June 3, 2018.

"All of a sudden she went crazy," was how one of the men described the attack, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

"She slashed him down the left side of his chest," he said. "She was screaming that she wanted their blood."

McCarthy's first victim fell off the kitchen worktop and ended up on the floor.

"She got on top of him and tried to suck the blood from his chest. She commented on how much blood there was."

She then ran at the other man and bit him on the chest, said Mr Carr. He pushed her off him and ran outside, where he called police.

"He saw the defendant sucking the blood from the other man's chest through the window."

In a victim impact statement, one of the men said he keeps having flashbacks.

"He wasn't expecting it to happen," said Mr Carr. "He remembers her being on top of him. It made him feel dirty."

McCarthy, 32, of Mapleton Drive, was found guilty of two assaults in her absence when she failed to appear for a trial, on April 25.

Michael Little, mitigating, said McCarthy, who had no previous convictions, gave a very different account to the police, and he cross-examined the men at her trial.

One of the pair admitted they had been having a discussion about having a threesome, while the other man denied that happened.

Mr Little said all three were drunk after sharing a bottle of vodka. One of the men was wearing McCarthy's dress and the other had her skirt and top on.

He said: "The defendant said this was done with their consent after a discussion about self-harm. The lads got freaked out."

He said McCarthy had been diagnosed with a psychotic disorder, with a history of self-harming, and suffered from "delusional hallucinations."

"She didn't come to court because she was genuinely scared about what would happen to her," he said.

Probation officer Martin Anderson said: "She acknowledges cutting someone is totally wrong, but stands by her original statement."

On Thursday, McCarthy received a 12 month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

She was ordered to pay £120 towards the costs of her trial and an £85 government surcharge, as well as £75 compensation to each of the men.

