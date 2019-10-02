Kirkby man arrested in connection with burglary and car thefts in Nottinghamshire

A man has been arrested in connection with a house burglary and theft of vehicles from properties in Nottinghamshire.

Officers received a report that a house in the Main Street area of Brinsley had been burgled at about 7.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 1).

Police appeal.

The offender forced a window open and took a jewellery box from a bedroom before leaving.

Police also received reports that a car was stolen from the driveway of a property in Columbia Close, Selston, at around 7.30pm on Monday (September 30) and another was stolen from a property in Bagthorpe yesterday afternoon (October 1).

Officers were able to track the stolen vehicles to an address in Kirkby, where they arrested a 44-year-old man last night on suspicion of burglary and theft of motor vehicles.

He remains in custody.

READ MORE: TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL IN KIRKBY CRASH