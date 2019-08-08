Kirkby man harrassed ex with flowers and chocolates

A Kirkby man harrassed his ex-partner by professing his love for her after she ended their relationship, a court heard.

Craig Jarvis visited his ex's home with chocolates and flowers, and bombarded her with messages and calls, after their four-month relationship finished in May.

She let him stay with her for three days when he was briefly made homeless, said prosecutor Robert Carr, but told him she wanted no further contact on June 7.

"Since then she has received What's App messages from Mr Jarvis, telling her that he still loves her and their relationship wasn't over and that he wouldn't leave her," he said.

He turned up at her home on June 28, with flowers and chocolates, and asked her out on a date, said Mr Carr.

"He tried to kiss her on the cheek but she turned her head away and told him to leave."

She contacted police on July 2 about the harassment, and Jarvis rang her ten times while the officer was present.

On July 14, while visiting a friend, she had to wait inside because she saw Jarvis walking up and down the street, and later called her six times that day.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Jarvis had been arrested the day before he appeared in court on Thursday, which had been

Jarvis, 32, of Rowan Drive, admitted harassment without violence, from June 7 to July 20.

He received a 12 month conditional discharge. A restraining order was imposed, banning him from contacting her and from going to the street where she lives.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.

