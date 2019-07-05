Kirkby mum downed wine before crashing into central reservation

A Kirkby mum downed a bottle of wine and then crashed into the central reservation while driving to collect her husband, a court heard.

Gemma Collison's Vauxhall Astra was involved in the accident on King's Lane, on May 25.

A test revealed she had 85 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

She told police she drank the wine after her husband went to a wedding in Calverton without her, and she went to pick him up.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Collison finished drinking four hours earlier and "mistakenly thought she woould be under the limit."

She said the carer lost her nephew in a car accident and "is clear about the consequences of drink driving."

Collison was banned for 22 months, but was offered the drink driver's rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualifcation by 167 days if she completes if by September 16, 2020.

She was fined £253, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.