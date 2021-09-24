Nottinghamshire Police attended Coronation Park in Eastwood on Sunday (September 19), as part of a day of action, after local concerns were raised and highlighted by the Advertiser.

A weapons sweep was carried out, which included using metal detectors to unearth potentially hidden blades in wooded areas.

Now Coun Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, has confirmed that old CCTV cameras will be replaced around Eastwood, including the park, to improve public safety.

He said: “We are working with the police and other agencies looking at complaints including knife crime and anti-social behaviour. We are looking at ways of mitigating it and to ensure the public feel much safer.

“We have carried out a review of all CCTV cameras across Broxtowe and we have come up with a new strategy which is investment in places like Eastwood for new cameras to ensure the police and other agencies can fulfil their roles much better."

Nottinghamshire Police said the knife sweep was carried out “following reports from the local community that youths were carrying knives in the park and using them to threaten others and also drug dealing”.

Inspector Simon Riley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police is dedicated to tackling knife crime and ensuring that people feel safe on our streets.

“We carried out a knife sweep over the weekend after receiving a number of reports of incidents and acting on residents’ concerns surrounding Coronation Park in Eastwood and youths in the area.

“We took the opportunity over the weekend to head out with metal detectors and show that crimes involving knives and weapons will not be tolerated on our streets.

“A problem-solving plan has also been set up for the park in relation to drugs and antisocial behaviour and we will have ongoing patrols in the area to reassure residents we are doing everything in our power to tackle such issues.