Langley Mill motorcyclist with no tax, MOT, insurance or licence gets bike seized

A motorcyclist with no licence or insurance in Langley Mill has had his bike seized after pulling up at the same petrol station as the police.

The man had no licence, insurance, tax or MOT on his bike and, after pulling up next to the police, had his vehicle seized.

The bike was seized.

He was also reported to the DVLA.

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Langley Mill. Pulls up on a petrol station forecourt to fill up at the same time as us.

"That’s where the similarities end - no licence, no insurance, no MOT, no tax."

IN OTHER NEWS

Van and car doors targeted by thieves in Ilkeston overnight

How to contact the police using 999 when you can't speak

