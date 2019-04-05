Level of crime increases by 11 per cent across Nottinghamshire

There has been an increase of 11 per cent in crime across Nottinghamshire in the last year, new statistics show.

The figures show crime has risen from 97,456 incidents to 108,383.

The force said the rise is in line with current national trends, mainly caused by a rise in recorded levels of violent crime, in particular the recently mandated separate recording of stalking and harassment cases, together with an increased compliance to recording standards.

Robbery has increased by 14 per cent, while arrests for possession of drugs has risen by a 36 per cent and drug dealer arrests are up by 21 per cent.

There has been a 14 per cent increase in the detection of those in possession of weapons.

The rate of increase in knife crime offences in Nottinghamshire has reduced in recent months and is now under the national and regional average.

In the last 12 months, the number of recorded burglaries in Nottinghamshire has fallen by five per cent, compared to the national average of one per cent. Burglaries from homes have fallen by eight per cent and burglaries from sheds and garages have reduced by 22 per cent.

In the last 12 months, the force has seen a 1.4 per cent increase in reports of sexual offences. The national average has risen by 14 per cent.

Other statistics

- A 40 per cent decrease in homicides, compared to the national average of an 8 per cent increase. Last year, less than 10 homicides were reported in Nottinghamshire

- A 45 per cent decrease in deaths or serious injuries caused by unlawful driving, compared to a 5 per cent decrease nationally

- A 13 per cent increase in violence without injury offences compared to a 19 per cent increase nationally

- A three per cent decrease in vehicle offences compared with a three per cent increase nationally

Overall, the force has seen an increase in recorded crime, which has been reflected across almost every force in the country, as a result of some tangible increases in violent crime and increased compliance with the National Crime Recording Standard.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The latest figures show that we are increasingly targeting our resources in the right areas. An increase in the number of detections of weapons and drug offences mean that we are disrupting criminal activity and taking dangerous items off the streets, many of which have the potential for lethal consequences.

“Last year, we identified that burglary was an area where a more targeted approach was required and these figures show this approach has started to work. We will continue to focus our efforts on the areas where we can make the biggest difference to local people in reducing harm, renewing our focus on violent crime and continuing to foster good relationships with the communities we serve."

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, said: “The figures released today reflect changes in reporting and recording practices and Nottinghamshire’s results are broadly in line with the rest of the country.

“Everyone recognises that resources are limited, that’s why it is important to target them effectively. Residents will be pleased to see a reduction in burglary, good performance on knife crime and an increased focus on robbery.

“Whilst the force deserve praise for what it has achieved, effective crime reduction depends on partnership working and information coming from the general public. At the end of the day we all want to feel safe and secure in our homes and streets.”