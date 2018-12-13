Lollipop lady injured after car collision outside Awsworth school

The Awsworth community has been left upset and concerned after the lollipop lady outside a school was hit by a car.

The crossing patrol worker, who works on The Lane in Awsworth was involved in an incident outside Awsworth Primary and Nursery School on December 10 at about 3.40pm.

Awsworth Primary and Nursary School, on The Lane where the incident took place.

Nottinghamshire Police is now investigating the incident and parents have been advised to use the alternative pelican crossing while she is not at work.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time.

Graham Spencer, chairman of Awsworth Parish Council, said he was frustrated and upset to hear of the incident.

He said: “I am very upset about the incident and I am upset the lady has been injured. I am shocked but I am not surprised.

“A few weeks ago we had a very similar incident too.

“There is a school and a nursery on this road and this is children’s safety - something has to be done.

“The traffic through the village has always been a problem. Traffic around Ikea Island is not managed correctly so our village has become a rat run.”

On its Facebook page, the Parish Council added: “Awsworth Parish Council is very saddened and disappointed to hear that the lollipop lady was hit by a car afternoon whilst undertaking her duties helping others to cross the road.

“Can we ask that in her absence you use the pelican crossing further up the Lane to ensure that you and your children get across the road safely.

“Also if you are parking in the Village Hall car park, can all pedestrians please use the path in front of the Village Hall and not the driveway, again this is for your own safety. Thank you.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway.

A statement said: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and a school crossing patrol warden in The Lane, Awsworth, which happened at about 3.40pm on Monday, December 10.

“Our enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 534 of 10 December 2018.”