Looking back at Broxtowe’s Operation Reacher team results one year since it launched

Broxtowe’s Operation Reacher team has marked a year since it hit the streets by revealing some of its success stories.

This includes hundreds of hours spent patrolling the streets of the whole borough, including Eastwood and Kimberley.

A large number of offenders being brought to justice, while hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized and prevented from reaching the streets.

Broxtowe's Operation Reacher team was launched in October 2020

Also, numerous cannabis farms have been dismantled, illegal weapons have been removed from circulation and destroyed and a number of vehicles, either stolen or being driven illegally, have been taken off the roads.

Just a day after it launched, the team recovered a significant quantity of Class A drugs, estimated to have a street value of between £20,000 to £30,000, while executing a warrant at a flat in Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

Another operation saw a total of 40 cannabis plants seized, together with the hydroponic equipment used to grow them, from an Eastwood address and a man was arrested and later charged with production of class B drugs.

In addition the team has completed 77 Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) searches, 47 magistrates warrants and several dozen stop and searches.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The expansion of Operation Reacher has been an incredible success story for Nottinghamshire Police and the public we serve.

“We’ve seen hundreds of warrants executed across the county with some remarkable results thanks to a variety of factors.

“Operation Reacher balances proactive evidence led police work with strong community engagement events and programmes in order to disrupt and dismantle criminal operations in the area.

“The teams have been conducting excellent work across the county since the roll out in October 2020 and I have been immensely impressed with the way the teams have been incorporated into the neighbourhoods.