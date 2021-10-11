The man is on bail awaiting a trial over an alleged robbery

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was granted bail with a condition being that he must be present at a specific address between certain times.

But he is alleged to have left a designated address on multiple occasions outside of the stipulated times, most recently 17 alleged incidents were reported to police between Friday 10 September and Wednesday 6 October 2021.

Officers are investigating a total of 89 reported breaches since the order was implemented in February of this year.

Bail conditions were put in place after he was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Nuthall on December 29, 2020.

Officers investigating the breaches have now arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of breaching bail conditions.

Detective Sergeant Julian Eminson-Ferry, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Bail takes a significant amount of consideration when it is decided and so it is taken extremely seriously when we receive reports of anyone not abiding by the conditions placed upon them.

“A man has been arrested and we hope this action offers reassurance to the public that we will not take it lightly when bail condition breaches are reported.