Man arrested after found carrying a knife and a large stick in Nuthall

Nottinghamshire police officers were called to Nuthall Island, which links the A610 to the M1, at 4.50pm on Tuesday, June 29.

This was following reports of a man walking along a footpath with a knife in one hand and a large stick in the other.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

Sergeant Matthew Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team, said: “Knives have no place being carried in public and anyone who does so is likely to find themselves in custody and going before the court.

“Nottinghamshire Police continues to work closely with partners and communities to educate people about the potential consequences of carrying knives.