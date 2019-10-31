Man arrested after on suspicion of endangering life with a firearm in Eastwood

A 30-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after an incident in Eastwood

Yesterday, officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called at around 8.15pm to a report of concerns for a man’s safety at a house on Brunel Avenue.

It is thought a firearm was discharged during the incident. This is still being investigated, however, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin, head of local policing, said: “It was quite clear to us from the outset that this incident involved an individual who presented a risk to himself.

"We take all reports of firearms extremely seriously and that’s why our highly trained firearms officers and specialist negotiators were swiftly on the scene in this case. They were quickly able to make sure no one else was at risk.

“I can understand that when the public see large numbers of police officers, including armed officers, that it can cause concern and leave people wondering if they are safe. I want to assure people that at no time during this incident was anybody else at risk.

“A dialogue took place with the man, who was safely detained and taken into custody."

Police have thanked local residents for their patience and support while they brought this incident to a safe conclusion.