Man arrested after police pursuit in Eastwood that caused disruptions

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man following a police pursuit in Eastwood.

Officers were called to Orchard Street, Newthorpe in Eastwood at around 9.30am today, June 8 following a concern for a mans safety.

Following a vehicle pursuit, a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, along with a number of driving offences.

Weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: " The man has been taken to Queen's Medical Centre for treatment as a precautionary measure.

"The incident caused some temporary disruption to road users.

"A full understanding of the surrounding circumstances is not yet known as the police investigation has only just commenced."