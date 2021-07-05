Man charged after cannabis grow discovered in Eastwood

The Broxtowe County Operation Reacher team, in cooperation with officers of the Nottinghamshire Police cannabis dismantling team, executed a section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Eastwood where a cannabis grow was discovered on July 1.

A total of 40 cannabis plants were seized together with the hydroponic equipment used to grow them.

A male was arrested and later charged with production of class B drugs.

A grow of 40 plants was discovered in Eastwood on July 1.

As with the majority of cannabis grows, the electrics at the address had been bypassed in order to run the hydroponic equipment.

The electricity board was contacted by the Op Reacher officers and engineers were sent to ensure the safety of the address and of neighboring properties.

A police spokesperson said: “Cannabis grows are not just an illegal drugs issue, they also pose a very real risk of fire due to the tampering of electrical systems and put the homes and lives of innocent people at risk.