Man charged after report of ‘gunshots’ in Eastwood street

Jordan Bradshaw, 27, of Vickers Street, Warsop, is charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, August 25).

It comes after armed officers swiftly responded to reports of a disturbance in Oak Drive, Eastwood, involving people allegedly armed with swords and gunshots being heard.

The incident occurred in Oak Drive on Monday.

A thorough search of the area was carried out and a team of detectives has been working hard to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

There were no reported injuries and no reports have been received of any damage caused.

The area was cordoned off while police carried out their work, including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries, and high-visibility patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance to the local community while the investigation continues.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and affray has been released on conditional bail.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Clearly any report of a firearms offence is a serious matter which we treat extremely seriously.

“We will always look to take robust action against those suspected to have committed such offences.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to get to the bottom of what happened as a result of this work we’ve made arrests and now charged a suspect.

“No-one should have to live in fear of violence and we will not tolerate the use of such weapons on our streets.”

Police would still like to hear from anyone with information which could help the investigation.

Detective Ebbins added: “We believe there were lots of people in the area when this happened so we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward as they may have crucial information.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage.”