Man charged after stolen car found in Kimberley car park

Police were in the Kimberley area on last night (Thursday) searching for a Ford Fiesta which had been reported as stolen to police and, after looking in a car park in Ruislip Close, Kimberley, they were able to locate and recover it.

A short time after they arrested a man and woman in connection with the incident.

James Clark, 31, of Honiton Road, Aspley, has since been charged with handling stolen goods and remanded in custody.

Police recovered the vehicle from a car park in Kimberley. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The woman, who was detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and possession of a Class B drug, has since been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our road crime team colleagues did a brilliant job locating the vehicle, as well as swiftly making the arrests afterwards.

“Cars are an essential part of people’s day-to-day life and when one is stolen it can have a huge impact on the owner, leaving them without vital transport and out of pocket. We are committed to investigating these incidents, aiming to return stolen vehicles to their rightful owner.