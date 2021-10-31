Man charged with manslaughter following death near Eastwood

Richard Mee, who was 48, was allegedly assaulted outside the Boyes shop in Market Street, Heanor between 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday October 27.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later on Friday 29 October.

Stephen Paylor, 47, of High Street, Heanor, is due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday November 1).