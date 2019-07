A man has been charged after an elderly woman had her purse stolen in Nuthall.

Warren Staniforth, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery.

He is due to appear in court today

The incident occurred on Mornington Crescent at 3.25pm on June 24 when the 90-year-old woman's purse was stolen.

Staniford will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today.