Man jailed after shop and flat burglaries

A man who committed a string of shop burglaries on the same Nottingham street has been locked up.

Graham Anthony Wilson, 36, of Radford Road, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to nine counts of burglary.

Graham Wilson.

He also admitted one count of attempted burglary, one count of theft and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Wilson committed burglaries at the following shops in Radford Road on or between the following dates:

* The Knife and Fork restaurant (between 29 and 30 December 2018)

* The Thakur Press printing shop (between 21 and 30 December 2018)

* The Victoria Shawarma restaurant (on 1 January 2019)

* The Ultimate Barbers shop (on 3 January 2019)

* The Sania Collection store (between 4 and 5 January 2019)

* The Desi Express restaurant (between 4 and 5 January 2019)

* The Perilicious restaurant (between 4 and 5 January 2019)

Wilson also attempted to break into The Ultimate Barbers shop, by removing roof tiles, on 31 December 2018 and stole stock from the World of Food store in Bentinck Road, Hyson Green, on 7 January 2019.

Wilson stole a range of items during the burglaries including electrical goods, laptops and tablets and cash. During a couple of the burglaries he also stole cash from charity boxes.

Officers arrested Wilson in Radford Road, on 15 January 2019, after they saw him approach a stolen car. He ran off down an alleyway but was swiftly detained.

Wilson was caught on CCTV carrying out some of the commercial burglaries and when he was arrested he was wearing clothing that was clearly seen on CCTV from some of the incidents.

Wilson also pleaded guilty to burgling two flats in Russell Street, Nottingham, between 11 and 14 January 2019. During one of these burglaries Wilson stole the victim’s car keys and took her car. Other items stolen during these incidents included laptops, clothing and cash.

Today (Wednesday 27 March 2019) Wilson was jailed for three years and four months.

Speaking after Wilson’s sentencing Detective Constable Natalia Montano said: "Wilson put the small businesses he burgled into financial crisis and his selfish actions caused considerable distress to all of the burglary victims.

"The impact of burglary, whether it’s your home or business, isn't just financial it can also have a significant impact on victims’ emotional well-being and sense of security.

"Wilson was responsible for a string of commercial burglaries over a relatively short period of time, so getting him in custody may have prevented further similar burglaries being committed.

"I hope he spends his time in prison reflecting on the misery he caused to his victims.

"Burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police, with dedicated burglary teams now focused on tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county.

"We want to reassure the people of Nottinghamshire that we will continue to pursue those committing burglaries and remain committed to catching those responsible and bringing them to justice.

"We remain committed to taking burglars off our streets but we still need people to help us by reporting any suspicious activity to us and reviewing their own security to make themselves less of a target."