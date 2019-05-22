Man jailed for knife point robbery fails to return to Derbyshire prison after day release

A man who was jailed for the knife point robbery of a 19-year-old in Sheffield has failed to return to HMP Sudbury following a day release.

Carlos Treazure was jailed in 2015 and on May 16 the 34-year-old prisoner was allowed to leave the prison on day release to attend his place of work in Rutland Road, Sheffield.

He was due to return to the prison by 8.30pm that same evening but did not.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen with a full beard. He also has a distinctive scar around his left eye.

Treazure has links to the Sheffield, Halifax and Manchester areas.

A police spokesman said: "Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead contact us using one of the following non-emergency contact methods quoting reference 19*250803."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.