Man stabbed during street fight in Langley Mill
Police are appealing for a witnesses after a man was left with stab wounds following a mass street brawl in Langley Mill.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in North Street in the town on Saturday evening (June 19).
Witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 8.10pm, described a large group of people fighting in the street.
When police arrived at the scene, the group had dispersed and a 44-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.
He was taken to hospital where he received treatment – his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and in particular anyone who may have footage of the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the force, including reference 21*341861, via:
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.