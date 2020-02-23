Man wanted for a DECADE for drugs and firearms offences in Poland is arrested by Notts Police

A 43-year-old man, who was wanted in Poland for over ten years has been arrested by Notts Police in Sheffield.

He was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant which was issued in relation to allegations of supplying a firearm and ammunition, as well as wholesale drugs supply.

He was detained by Notts police officers in Sheffield yesterday (February 22).

Recent intelligence had linked him to a Nottinghamshire address, and he was finally arrested on the A61 after officers traced his vehicle to a car park.

Police Sergeant Tim Cuthbert said: "We would like to thank South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police Armed Policing Teams, for their prompt and professional support in this operation at short notice.

"A great deal of work has gone in to locating him after several near misses in other force areas."

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 24 for his initial extradition hearing.