Man who shouted abuse at Nottinghamshire MP Anna Soubry admits offences

A man who shouted abuse at Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry outside Parliament has pleaded guilty to public order offences.

James Goddard, 29, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, admitted causing alarm and distress using threatening or abusive language when he appeared in court.

He also admitted to a racially aggravated public order offence against a police officer.

Goddard is a pro-Brexit activist and Anna Soubry, the MP for Broxtowe, supports another Brexit referendum.

She resigned from the Conservative Party in February and is now part of the Independent Group for Change.