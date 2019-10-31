Mansfield cyclist faces crown court for shotgun charge

A Mansfield man is set to face the crown court for carrying an imitation shotgun while riding his bike, a court heard.

Bryan Clark, 59, of George Shooter Court, was charged with carrying a single barrelled imitation shotgun with intent to cause members of the public fear of violence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Because the charge is so serious it must automatically be heard at the crown court.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Leeming Lane, Mansfield, on October 30.

The court heard he received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, on July 19, for possession of a knife.

Prosecutor Kate Beardmore applied for him to be remanded into custody on the basis that he will commit further offences.

Magistrates remanded him in custody until November 28, when he will appear by video-link at Nottingham Crown Court.

