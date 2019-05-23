Mansfield driver hit window cleaner in road rage attack

A Mansfield driver who punched a 62-year-old window cleaner in a road rage incident after he was told to stop speeding has been sent to the crown court for sentencing

Timothy Knight stopped his car when the window cleaner said: "Slow down, it's not a race track - it's the town centre", at 7.15am, on February 21.

"Mr Knight got out of his car and walked straight over, swearing as he did so," said prosecutor Daniel Church.

"He punched him once, quickly, to the face and knocked him to the floor."

The court was shown CCTV of the attack, on White Hart Street, in which blood could be seen pooling on the ground.

The window cleaner, who needed 14 stitches, said the assault had made him "think he shouldn't open his mouth to people in future."

In police interview, Knight denied the offence, saying that his victim threatened him and he was acting in self-defence.

The court heard he has previous convictions for violence and driving offences.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: "This is quite a nasty incident. My powers of sentencing are insufficient - I think this justifies a whole lot more than six months."

Knight, 35, of Longstone Way, admitted the assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was bailed to appear at Nottingham CrownCourt, for sentencing, on June 13.

