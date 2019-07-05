Mansfield man (73) was over the limit in the early hours

A Mansfield pensioner who was seen weaving in his car in the early hours was over the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Derek Faulkner's Ford Fiesta was spotted in Pleasley Hill, at 12.20am, on May 25.

A test revealed he had 45 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The 73-year-old, who had no previous convictions, said he had been distracted by a forthcoming operation and was dehydrated after taking "clutter" to the recycling centre.

Faulkner, of Victoria Street, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £133, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 12 months, but he was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed by February 1, 2020.

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.