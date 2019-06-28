Mansfield man headbutted hole into door when cops swooped

A Mansfield man headbutted a hole into a door when he was arrested for a string of theft and drug offences, a court heard.

Louis McDonald stole electrical items worth £19 from B&M Bargains, on May 16, and £19 of protein powder from Home Bargains, on May 25.

He was also found in possession of cannabis when he was searched at the police station, for a seperate matter, on May 18, said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

He headbutted a door and put a hole in it when he was arrested in the early hours of June 16, in a flat on Drayton Avenue.

McDonald was jailed earlier in the year for possession of a blade and cannabis, and was on post-sentence supervision at the time of the offences.

He was last in court for theft in June, last year.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said the vast majority of his offending happened when he was a juvenile.

He became homeless in 2015, she said.

He was released from prison on April 23 but had not received any income since then.

McDonald, 23, of George Street admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Sentencing was adjourned until July 1 for reports.

