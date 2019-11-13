Mansfield man smashed fence after dad threw him out

A Mansfield man damaged his dad's fence after he was ordered to move out of the family home, a court heard.

Ryan Sansom caused £50 of damage and scared his younger sisters when he accused his dad of never helping him, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

"His father said they did everything from feeding him to making sure he was clean," she said, but Sansom threatened to hit his father if the police were called.

Officers were called to Pickard Street, on August 28, Ms Fawcett said, adding that Sansom and his father had since reconciled, and the fence had been fixed.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Sansom's brother had been involved in "various gangs" and threats had been made which meant Sansom was forced to return to Mansfield.

"He was told he couldn't stay in the family home," she said. "He struggled to cope with this. He didn't know where he was going to go."

She said the behaviour was "out of character."

Sansom, 23, of Pickard Street, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "I don't know what's been going on in your life and your family's life, but taking out your frustrations in such a way is unacceptable.

"You have a record for violence and possession of weapons and I daresay that when you lose your temper it must be frightening."

He gave Sansom a 12-month conditional discharge, and he must pay costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

